



FOXBORO (CBS) — For the first time in decades, men are officially “cheering” for the Patriots.

Driss Dallahi and Steven Sonntag were just announced as members of the cheering squad for next season. They were the only two men who auditioned.

They will be the first male cheerleaders for the team since the early 80s.

They said they got the idea to audition after seeing two male cheerleaders from the Los Angeles Rams perform at the Super Bowl.

Sonntag posted on Instagram that he was “so excited” to be part of the squad, a sentiment shared by Dallahi.

“Never thought something like this would be possible but today’s the day,” he wrote. “So excited and grateful to officially be a 2019 New England Patriots cheerleader.”