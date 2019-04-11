CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A pregnant woman was attacked and surrounded and pecked by wild turkeys in Cambridge last week.

Kenda Carson, who is seven months pregnant, said the attack that left her with bruises and welts took place on Reservoir Street.

“They were coming behind me and pecking the back of my legs. It was a little traumatic,” Carson said.

Carson said she was so scared she stepped into oncoming traffic. Thankfully, the light was red.

Area residents came to her rescue and one person used a broom to shoo away the birds.

Carson said she now carries an umbrella – rain or shine – to protect her from turkey harassment.