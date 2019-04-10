



BOSTON (CBS) – Surveillance video from inside a Mansfield bakery shows just how close of a call it was for customers and employees who were in the shop when a car crashed through the front door.

No one was injured Thursday when a 79-year-old woman drove a Toyota RAV4 through the front door of White’s Bakery on School Street. Two employees and one customer were inside the business at the time.

Despite heavy damage to the storefront, White’s Bakery was only closed for one day of repairs. It has since reopened for business.

Video shows the customer narrowly escaping the front bumper of the RAV4. She reacts quickly and jumps out of harm’s way.