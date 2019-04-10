



(MARE) – Elijah is a seven year old boy of Caucasian decent. Elijah is very polite and friendly towards others. He is great at making friends and making others laugh. At times Elijah is very energetic and enjoys being active. Elijah likes playing outdoors, building with Legos and doing arts and crafts. Elijah’s favorite activities are ones done outside like camping, fishing, hiking and biking.

Elijah would do well in any family constellation with or without other children present in the home. Although Elijah is legally freed for adoption and does not require visits with any birth-parents it is advised for him to receive visits from his older brother who is being adopted by another family. Elijah is looking forward to having fun in his new family.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.