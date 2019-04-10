  • WBZ TVOn Air

FORT DEVENS (CBS/AP) – Three U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan Monday had a connection to Massachusetts.

The Pentagon said they were assigned to the 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division of the Marine Corps Reserve, based in Fort Devens.

Their convoy was hit by a roadside bomb Monday near Bagram Airfield, the main U.S. base in Afghanistan. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Defense Department identified the three as Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York; Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania; and Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, 43, of Newark, Delaware.

Staff Sgt. Slutman was a 15-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department.

He was once credited for saving a woman’s life in a fire back in 2013 in the Bronx.

