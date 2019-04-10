



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is still new to the Twitter world, but he’s catching up to speed pretty quickly.

On Tuesday, he participated in everyone’s favorite Twitter pastime: dunking on Darren Rovell. On Wedensday, he did the next-best thing to do on Twitter: flexing. Very casually, too.

Brady shared a very brief video on Wednesday from his backyard, where he was looking to get in some practice. For that practice, he had his gloves and his Patriots helmet. And in that helmet? Well, sure enough, there was still some leftover confetti from a certain Super Bowl celebration down in Atlanta.

There was really no need to post that seven-second clip, aside from reminding everyone that he just won his sixth Super Bowl.

What a flex.