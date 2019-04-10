



BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day that Bill Belichick spoke to the media about the upcoming NFL Draft, the Patriots’ head coach was getting to know potential draftees at the quarterback position.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier were in Foxboro for pre-draft visits on Wednesday afternoon.

Rapoport added that Jones will be visiting with the Redskins after his Patriots visit.

“The Patriots are now doing their homework on quarterbacks. Of course at this current moment, they pick 32nd. Unclear if Daniel Jones is actually even going to be [available] there. But of course, we know that the Patriots have extra artillery, including an extra second-rounder I believe. They could potentially move up for a quarterback if they do believe he’s the right one.”

Jones is coming off a junior season at Duke during which he threw for 22 touchdowns with nine interceptions while completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 2,674 yards and 6.8 yards per attempt. In his three-year collegiate career, he threw 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions, while also rushing for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns.

CBS Sports has Jones listed as the fourth-best quarterback prospect available in this month’s draft, while Grier is ranked sixth.

Grier began his college career at Florida in 2015 but transferred to West Virginia after getting suspended for a positive PED test. In his two years playing for the Mountaineers, Grier completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 7,354 yards (9.37 yards per attempt), 71 TDs and 20 INTs.

With Tom Brady entering his age 42 season in 2019, everyone in New England continues to wonder who might be tabbed as the successor to the greatest quarterback of all time. Belichick is at the very least exploring the possibility that it might be Jones or Grier.