



BOSTON (CBS) — The rebuilding process at the tight end position on the Patriots' roster has begun.

The team on Wednesday signed Austin Seferian-Jenkins, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Seferian-Jenkins helps to fill a void left by the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and the release of Dwayne Allen.

The 26-year-old Seferian-Jenkins has played for the Buccaneers, Jets and Jaguars in his five-year career. He played just five games last year, catching 11 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, which came against the Patriots.

In 2017 when he was with the Jets, he became well-known in New England for his fumble at the pylon in a game against the Patriots — a play that was ruled correctly but nevertheless became a bit of a point of debate in the football world.

In his career, the 6-foot-5, 262-pound tight end has caught 116 passes for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season was either 2015 with the Bucs, when he caught 21 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns, or in 2017 with the Jets, when he caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots also signed tight end/fullback Jakob Johnson out of the German Football League this week.