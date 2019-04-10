BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The wrongful death lawsuit brought against the Massachusetts woman convicted of sending her suicidal boyfriend a series of text messages urging him to kill himself has been resolved.

Michelle Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. The 22-year-old woman, who was 17 at the time of Roy’s death, began serving a 15-month sentence in February.

Eric Goldman, an attorney for Roy’s mother, told WBZ-TV the case has been “resolved” but declined to provide details.

Carter’s attorneys also refused comment.

Roy killed himself by filling his pick up truck with carbon monoxide in a Fairhaven, Massachusetts, parking lot. When he had second thoughts about killing himself, Carter texted him to “get back in” the truck.

