



BOSTON (CBS) — Boston has embraced the 2014 Boston Marathon champion Meb Keflezighi as their own. Thanks to an event Wednesday, some runners got the chance to lace up their shoes with one of their idols.

It was a rare occasion to run side-by-side with — let alone in front of — Keflezighi. “Whatever pace they want to go, I am their guy,” said Keflezighi.

Meb put out a call on social media. “Come join me at 4 o’clock,” said Keflezighi in a Twitter video.

Boston Marathon weekend is starting early! Meet me at the corner of Boylston and Gloucester at 4pm today for a fun run. Don’t forget your ID so we can toast our run with @26.2Brew! (21+) #262BrewPartner #ForBetterTimes #262Brew pic.twitter.com/ozvooxT5NJ — meb keflezighi (@runmeb) April 10, 2019

A band of runners took on a couple miles in the Back Bay.

“Saw his tweet about an hour ago, and was like, ‘well I’m done for the day with homework I got to go see Meb,” said Ally Beard, runner. “He’s like the Beatles of running.”

“Hoping some of his awesomeness rubs off on all of us,” said runner Jon Leavitt.

“He just gave me some great advice: save the energy for the second part of the course, don’t go out too fast, so I am definitely listening to that marathon winner,” said Kelly Early, runner.

Of course, they stopped to take some pictures.

“Just being in Boston is so special. Five years ago is when I won, and it brings a lot of memories,” said Keflezighi.

The event was to build buzz for marathon brewing’s 26.2 beer. It did so much more.

Beard, a Harvard University student, raved running with Meb was worth ditching studying. “I feel super elite and smart now,” she said.

And Early is ready to take on her first Boston Marathon on Monday. “I am so ready. I am so excited.”

While Kefleszighi is not running this year’s Boston, he is the race grand marshal.