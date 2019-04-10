  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Fairmount line, MBTA


BOSTON (CBS) – There will be no commuter rail service on the MBTA’s Fairmount line Wednesday morning because of a derailed train.

An out of service train leaving a maintenance yard bumped into a Fairmount train just outside South Station around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Fairmount train derailed Tuesday night. (WBZ-TV)

“This low-speed incident caused three coach cars to derail,” said Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for Keolis which runs the commuter rail.

No one was hurt. There were four commuters on the Fairmount train and no passengers on the other train.

MBTA and Keolis crews are looking into what caused the derailment and how it affected the tracks. They’re using a crane to re-rail the coach cars.

A bus shuttle will be provided at every station between Readville and South Station for inbound and outbound passengers,

The buses will run a schedule similar to the Fairmount Line train schedule, Mazzola said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s