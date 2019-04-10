



BOSTON (CBS) – There will be no commuter rail service on the MBTA’s Fairmount line Wednesday morning because of a derailed train.

An out of service train leaving a maintenance yard bumped into a Fairmount train just outside South Station around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“This low-speed incident caused three coach cars to derail,” said Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for Keolis which runs the commuter rail.

No one was hurt. There were four commuters on the Fairmount train and no passengers on the other train.

MBTA and Keolis crews are looking into what caused the derailment and how it affected the tracks. They’re using a crane to re-rail the coach cars.

A bus shuttle will be provided at every station between Readville and South Station for inbound and outbound passengers,

The buses will run a schedule similar to the Fairmount Line train schedule, Mazzola said.