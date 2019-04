DUXBURY (CBS) – Two charter buses were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Duxbury, leaving multiple people injured.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Exit 11 on Route 3 South. A GMC Terrain was also involved in the crash.

Massachusetts State Police said minor injuries were reported. Seven people were hospitalized.

The right and breakdown lanes were closed after the crash.

No further information is currently available.