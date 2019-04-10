BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Celtics player Marcus Smart will be out for at least the first two rounds of playoffs due to an injury, the team announced Wednesday.

An MRI revealed that Celtics player Marcus Smart “suffered a partial avulsion of his left oblique abdominal muscle off of his iliac crest.”

According to the Celtics, the injury occurred in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic, when Smart had contact with Nikola Vucevic.

Smart is expected to return to the court in four to six weeks.

The Celtics are set to play the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.