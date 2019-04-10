



BOSTON (CBS) — Breathing your way to better blood pressure? Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder say a five-minute breathing exercise could help improve your brain and heart health.

It’s called inspiratory muscle strength training (IMST) and involves inhaling vigorously through a hand-held device that provides resistance to strengthen the muscles you use to breathe.

Preliminary data on middle-aged adults suggests that using the device for five minutes a day can significantly lower blood pressure, may boost cognitive and memory performance, and improve physical endurance.

Researchers hope one day this safe, simple tool could be used to treat high blood pressure and improve health without someone having to change their clothes or go to the gym.