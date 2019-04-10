



BOSTON (CBS) — The Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s 14th Annual Boston Hot Pink Party will be held on April 23, 2019, at the InterContinental Boston. The event is hosted by WBZ-TV anchor Paula Ebben.

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday will be honored with the Carolyn Lynch Humanitarian Award, and guests will be treated to a concert performance.

BCRF anticipates raising more than $1.75 million for breast cancer research in one night. The funds raised in Boston will help support the Foundation’s 40 New England based investigators.

This year, BCRF has awarded more than $8 million in grants and more than $81 million cumulatively to lifesaving research in the region.

Tickets available at www.BostonHotPinkParty.org.

WBZ is proud to be a media partner of BCRF.