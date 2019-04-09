BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has only been on Twitter for a few weeks. But the Patriots quarterback has already earned GOAT status on the social media platform.

Darren Rovell tweets a lot about the business side of sports. He also tweets a lot of stuff that no one really cares about, or has absolutely no interest in seeing. Case in point: As he was waiting for Monday night’s NCAA title game between Virginia and Texas A&M to begin — and there was a lot of waiting for the 9:20 p.m. tip — Rovell tweeted out what may be the most awkward video ever released on Twitter.

For whatever reason, Rovell thought it would be entertaining to tweet out a video of himself singing and dancing to “One Shining Moment.” It’s difficult to determine if his singing or dancing was harder to watch, but it was enough to get Tom Brady to quit Twitter — or so he says:

I’ve enjoyed my time on Twitter! Thank you to my followers but I’ll be leaving now! https://t.co/9YCK5X7KRg — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 9, 2019

A lot of bad things happen on Twitter, but making fun of Darren Rovell is not one of them. Brady may be a six-time Super Bowl champion, but he is just like us. Aside from the 330k followers, of course.