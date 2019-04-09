



BOSTON (CBS) — It always seemed like a forgone conclusion that the Patriots and free agent kicker Stephen Gostkowski would agree to a new deal at some point this offseason. But with the NFL Draft right around the corner, that may not actually be the case.

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly showing interest in signing Gostkowski, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers used their franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould earlier this offseason, but the veteran has yet to sign his franchise tender. Gould apparently wanted to explore the free agent waters and was interested in re-joining the Chicago Bears, where he spent the first 11 years of his NFL career, but the franchise tag put an end to that endeavor, and apparently did not sit well with Gould. Now the 49ers are exploring other options at kicker, and may end up dealing Gould before the season.

Gostkowski remains a free agent, which is a bit surprising now that the Patriots have Rob Gronkowski’s salary off the books for 2019. He’s played his entire 13-year career in New England, earning three Super Bowl rings, four Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors. He currently ranks third all-time in NFL field-goal accuracy, one spot behind Gould on the all-time list.

Losing Gostkowski would create another void on the New England roster, one they would likely address in the upcoming NFL Draft.