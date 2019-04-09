



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have re-signed their kicker.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that the Patriots signed Stephen Gostkowski to a two-year contract. The agreement comes after a somewhat lengthy stretch of time where the kicker remained without a contract.

Gostkowski, 35, was reportedly garnering some attention from the San Francisco 49ers before coming to an agreement with the Patriots.

Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 draft by the Patriots, Gostkowski has played in 200 regular-season games and 28 postseason games, all with the Patriots, winning Super Bowls in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He is the Patriots’ franchise leader in field goals made and extra points made, as well as successful field goal percentage. His 87.381 percent success rate on field goals ranks third all time in NFL history.