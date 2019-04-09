Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Imagine casually flashing a 2018 Red Sox Championship ring.
You might just get a chance.
The Red Sox Foundation is offering a chance to win an actual 2018 Red Sox Championship ring.
There’s a catch: You need to donate $1. Proceeds will go to charities throughout New England, including Red Sox Scholars and RBI programs.
Every $1 donated is equal to one entry. There’s a limit of 500 entries per person.
Make a donation online to the Red Sox Foundation or send your donation to: Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA, 02215.
The sweepstakes ends at noon June 7.
For a complete list of rules, visit redsox.com/win.