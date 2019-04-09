



BOSTON (CBS) – Imagine casually flashing a 2018 Red Sox Championship ring.

You might just get a chance.

The Red Sox Foundation is offering a chance to win an actual 2018 Red Sox Championship ring.

There’s a catch: You need to donate $1. Proceeds will go to charities throughout New England, including Red Sox Scholars and RBI programs.

Every $1 donated is equal to one entry. There’s a limit of 500 entries per person.

Make a donation online to the Red Sox Foundation or send your donation to: Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA, 02215.

The sweepstakes ends at noon June 7.

For a complete list of rules, visit redsox.com/win.