BOSTON (CBS) — The search to replace the irreplaceable has officially begun in earnest.

After losing Rob Gronkowski to retirement (and to a lesser extent, cutting Dwayne Allen) this offseason, the Patriots’ brain trust is on the lookout to find tight ends to both fill the roster spots and contribute in the passing game. That search includes top tight end prospect Jace Sternberger out of Texas A&M.

According to Mike Giardi and Mike Reiss, Sternberger visited the Patriots on Monday. Reiss noted that Sternberger had visits with nine teams scheduled.

Per source, the #Patriots have TE Jace Sternberger in for a visit today. Transferred from Kansas and a JUCO to Texas A&M and was an All-American last year (48 recs, 832, 10 TDs). — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 8, 2019

As @MikeGiardi said, Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger is one of a handful of draft prospects visiting the Patriots today. Sternberger (6-4, 251) led all TEs in TD catches (10) in '18, while averaging 17.3 yards per catch. The Patriots are 1 of 9 teams he's scheduled to visit. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 8, 2019

Sternberger caught 48 passes for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, his lone year with the Aggies. Sternberger had previously redshirted and then played one season at Kansas, before transferring to junior college Northeastern Oklahama A&M. At Texas A&M, he was a consensus All-American and earned First Team All-SEC honors.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Sternberger led the nation among tight ends with 10 touchdowns receptions, and he ranked second among tight ends with his 832 receiving yards.