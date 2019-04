BOSTON (CBS) – After two trains touched Tuesday night, one was derailed outside of South Station.

One train was empty and the other held four passengers. No one was injured in the low-speed derailment.

Update: Middleborough/Lakeville, Kingston/Plymouth, and Greenbush Line trains will operate at reduced speeds near South Station and may experience delays due to a low speed upright derailment with no injuries at this time. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) April 10, 2019

Both trains stayed upright.

The incident occurred on the Fairmount Line and is under investigation.

This collision delayed commuters on the South Shore, in some cases more than an hour.