BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The man charged in the deadly kidnapping of a young mother in Boston will be arraigned in federal court Tuesday.

Louis Coleman, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on one count of kidnapping resulting in death. Coleman waived a preliminary hearing last month and agreed to be held without bail.

Louis Coleman. (Photo credit: Delaware Attorney General)

Jassy Correia, 23, disappeared after a birthday celebration at a Boston nightclub Feb. 24. Police in Delaware stopped Coleman’s car four days later and found her body in the trunk.

Jassy Correia and her daughter (Family photo)

Prosecutors said security camera video showed Coleman carrying a body into his Providence apartment, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car.

If convicted, Coleman could face the federal death penalty or life in prison.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

