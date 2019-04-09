



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The man charged in the deadly kidnapping of a young mother in Boston will be arraigned in federal court Tuesday.

Louis Coleman, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on one count of kidnapping resulting in death. Coleman waived a preliminary hearing last month and agreed to be held without bail.

Jassy Correia, 23, disappeared after a birthday celebration at a Boston nightclub Feb. 24. Police in Delaware stopped Coleman’s car four days later and found her body in the trunk.

Prosecutors said security camera video showed Coleman carrying a body into his Providence apartment, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car.

If convicted, Coleman could face the federal death penalty or life in prison.

