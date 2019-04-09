



BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox went 86 years without a World Series title. In the 15 years since, they’ve won four. As a result, they’re getting quite experienced when it comes to designing championship rings.

The jewelry for 2018 is proof of that, as the world got its first glimpse of the Red Sox’ latest bling when the team received their rings for winning last October’s World Series over the Dodgers.

The ring, designed by Jostens and the Red Sox, features a bold red “B” logo over a blue sapphire backdrop on its face. One side features pennants over a Fenway Park brick backdrop for all nine World Series wins in franchise history, with a nod to Boston’s 119 total wins last year. The other side featured the player’s name and jersey number with a Fenway Park facade.

The underside of the ring reads “Team For The Ages,” while “Damage Done” and “10-28-18” is inscribed on the inside part of the ring, along with the player’s nickname and signature.

The ring contains 185 total stones, representing 162 regular-season games, 14 postseason games, and the nine World Series titles in franchise history. The ring has 15 carats of gems, including 4.5 carats of diamond, 6.5 carats of sapphires, and 4.0 carats of rubies.