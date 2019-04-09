BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face will be in uniform on Tuesday afternoon when the Red Sox take the field for their home opener.

Dustin Pedroia was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, just hours before the Red Sox were set to host the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of the year at Fenway Park. The team sent Tzu-Wei Lin to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room on the roster.

Pedroia will start at second base and bat seventh.

Pedroia played just three games last season after undergoing knee surgery during the previous offseason. He began the 2019 season on the injured list, with the stated plan to have him ready for the home opener.

Pedroia played in three games with Single-A Greenville over the past week, going 3-for-9 with two walks and a double while playing 23 innings in the field at second base.

Tuesday will mark the 1,507th big league game of Pedroia’s career, all of which have been played for the Red Sox.