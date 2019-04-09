



BOSTON (CBS) – Prosecutors say the man who was the lookout and getaway driver in the murder of a Dorchester gas station clerk acted in the same capacity as the gunman. Gregory Simmons is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Jose Luis Phinn Williams.

Williams was shot and killed in October 2018 during an attempted robbery at the Washington Street gas station where he was working.

The night of Williams’ death, police arrested another man. But after that suspect spent five weeks in jail, prosecutors dropped charges and said there was insufficient evidence.

Simmons, 26, was arrested on Monday. Court documents allege that he helped a masked gunman who is “known to the Commonwealth” flee the scene.

Prosecutors said that while Simmons did not pull the trigger, he “acted in the same capacity” as the murderer. He was also allegedly involved in five other armed robberies.

Simmons did not show his face during his Tuesday court appearance.