



BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox held a grand party at Fenway Park on Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately, they had to play baseball after, and it did not go well for Boston ace Chris Sale.

While his velocity was back in the early innings, hitting 94 MPH on the radar gun, Sale was once again ineffective on the mound for Boston. He failed to make it to the fifth inning for the second time in his three starts this season.

After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead against the Blue Jays, things fell apart for the Red Sox in the top of the fourth inning. With the score tied 2-2, Toronto touched Sale for three additional runs in the frame, including one that brought the boo birds out at Fenway.

After the Jays had taken a 4-2 lead on an RBI single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a passed ball that plated Randal Grichuk, Gurriel was eager to make his way home. He took full advantage of Sale falling apart on the mound, easily stealing home as the lefty delivered a pitch to No. 9 hitter Billy McKinney. Sale’s pitch went wide, and Gurriel slid home to give Toronto a 5-2 lead.

The Fenway Faithful were none too pleased with Boston’s play at that point, and let the defending World Series champs hear it with a smattering of boos.

Sale got out of the inning without any further damage, but his day was done after that nightmare frame. He gave up five runs off seven hits over his four innings, and his ERA on the season is now at 9.00.

Maybe he forgot to take off his World Series ring before taking the mound?