



BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox got off to a rough start in the 2019 season, but with a ring ceremony and a banner unveiling scheduled for Tuesday’s home opener, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. That light didn’t last long.

The Red Sox only got four ineffective innings out of ace Chris Sale, as the Blue Jays earned a 7-5 victory at Fenway Park.

Sale allowed five earned runs on seven hits while striking out three batters in his four innings of work, also allowing Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to steal home. Sale is now 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA this season.

The Red Sox opened up a 2-0 lead early, but the Blue Jays scored a pair of runs in the third before plating three runs in the fourth inning. The Red Sox cut the lead to 5-4 in the sixth, but Toronto stretched the lead back to two runs in the top of the seventh. The Red Sox again cut Toronto’s lead to a single run in the bottom of the eighth, but the Blue Jays scored a run off Matt Barnes in the top of the ninth to make the score 7-5.

There was some drama in the ninth inning, when Ken Giles entered the game for the save opportunity. He allowed a single to Dustin Pedroia before walking Jackie Bradley Jr. Giles then settled down to get pinch hitter Blake Swihart and then Andrew Benintendi to fly out to center field for the first and second outs of the ninth. Mookie Betts then struck out to end the game.

Toronto leadoff hitter Freddy Galvis went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.

Pedroia made his 2019 debut, after he played just three games in the 2018 season due to a long recovery from knee surgery. He went 1-for-4 with four runners left on base, picking up a single to lead off the ninth inning.

Mitch Moreland belted his fourth homer of the season, and Mookie Betts delivered his third home run. Both were solo shots.

The game came after a pregame ceremony where the Red Sox received their championship rings for winning last year’s World Series.

The Red Sox, now 3-9, will resume their series with Toronto on Thursday night at Fenway.