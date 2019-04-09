  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Millennials


BOSTON (CBS) – There’s no better state for millennials in the country than Massachusetts, according to a new report.

Personal finance website WalletHub ranks the Bay State first, followed by Washington, D.C.; Washington, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The study defined millennials as those born between 1981 and 1997 and looked at factors like affordability, education, health, finances and civic engagement.

Massachusetts did particularly well when it comes to average monthly earnings for millennials, and finished first in the percentage of insured millennials.

The worst states for millennials are Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico and West Virginia, according to WalletHub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s