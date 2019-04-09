



BOSTON (CBS) – There’s no better state for millennials in the country than Massachusetts, according to a new report.

Personal finance website WalletHub ranks the Bay State first, followed by Washington, D.C.; Washington, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The study defined millennials as those born between 1981 and 1997 and looked at factors like affordability, education, health, finances and civic engagement.

Massachusetts did particularly well when it comes to average monthly earnings for millennials, and finished first in the percentage of insured millennials.

The worst states for millennials are Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico and West Virginia, according to WalletHub.