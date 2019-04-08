



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island general election ballot drew a diverse roster of write-in candidates including pro athletes and animated characters.

The Providence Journal reports that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with 22 write-in votes, President Donald Trump with 37, Mickey Mouse with 79 and Bugs Bunny with 6 were among those who got support for state Attorney General.

Democrat Peter Neronha won last year’s race, defeating Alan Gordon who was also on the ballot.

But in each election some voters choose their own candidates, fictional or otherwise.

The state Board of Elections compiles results for write-in candidates that receive at least five votes.

The lieutenant governor election saw the biggest numbers with former Democratic state representative J. Aaron Regunberg picking up 609 write-in votes after losing narrowly in the primary.

