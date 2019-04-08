



PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – Drone video taken over the weekend in the waters off Cape Cod offers a breathtaking glimpse of an increasingly rare creature – the North Atlantic right whale.

The video posted to social media by Cape Clasp, a company that makes bracelets and rings while supporting marine life causes, shows the whale rolling and splashing in the clear water.

“My heart was racing. I was like, ‘I really can’t believe I’m getting this footage right now,” Cape Clasp owner Patrick Clarke told The Boston Globe.

There are only believed to be about 411 North Atlantic right whales left on the planet, and the population continues to be threatened by ship strikes and entanglement in fishing nets.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the video, calling the drone footage “absolutely beautiful.”

“These animals are extremely rare,” the group said. “It’s truly a privilege to be exposed to such diverse marine and terrestrial wildlife on ‘Wild’ Cape Cod.”