



BOSTON (CBS) — Police have arrested a man for the murder of a 67-year-old Dorchester gas station clerk. This is the second arrest police have made in the case after charges against 21-year-old Kevin Williams were dropped.

Police announced Monday that Gregory Simmons, 26, of Dorchester, was arrested on charges of murder, attempted armed robbery while masked, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In Oct. 2018, Jose Luis Phinn Williams was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at the Washington Street gas station where he was working late one Saturday night.

On the same night as the shooting, Kevin Williams was arrested. After spending five weeks in jail, prosecutors dropped the charges against him citing insufficient evidence.

Jose Luis Phinn Williams was remembered by his community as a “good guy” and “great father” with two adult sons.

Simmons also has an active warrant out from Stoughton District Court on an armed robbery charge.