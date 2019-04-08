  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Property Taxes


BOSTON (CBS) – If you live in New England, chances are you’re paying one of the highest property taxes in the United States.

A CBS News report using numbers from ATTOM Data Solutions says that in 2018, five New England states landed in the Top 10 when it comes to highest property taxes.

New Jersey leads the way with an average property tax of $8,780, followed by Connecticut at $7,222, New York at $6,947, New Hampshire at $6,253 and Massachusetts at $6,019. Rhode Island comes in 7th at $5,368 and Vermont is 9th at $5,331.

Those paying the lowest average property tax were Alabama residents at only $788 per home.

Property taxes have been a hot topic this year, with some homeowners in high tax states saying they owe the IRS because of a new cap on deducting state and local taxes.

