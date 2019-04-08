  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Gov. Charlie Baker, Welfare

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has vetoed a bill that would abolish a Massachusetts rule denying additional welfare benefits to children born into families already receiving public assistance.

Under the current rule, welfare recipients do not receive any additional cash benefits if another child is born.

The rule was intended to discourage people from having more children while on public assistance, but critics say the policy is outdated and hurts thousands of low-income children.

The Republican governor says he decided to veto the bill because it did not include other changes to the Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children program intended to align the eligibility determination with federal standards and support recipients as they return to work.

The House and Senate have enough votes to override the veto.

