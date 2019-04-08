  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
April 13, 2019
April is World Autism Month and that is why this week on Centro, we want to shed some light on this very important topic! Autism Speaks and the Ad Council have come together to launch a brand new awareness campaign highlighting the need for early detection and intervention. The campaign educates parents on signs of autism and combats obstacles that delay diagnosis, especially among lower socioeconomic groups. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Autism Speaks president & CEO Angela Geiger on the English version and to Autism Speaks spokesperson Lucia Murillo-Chacko on the Spanish version.

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
WORLD AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH
Autism Speaks & Ad Council
New Campaign
www.AutismSpeaks.org
Social media: @AutismSpeaks

