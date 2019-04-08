  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) — A leading group of doctors has issued a new statement regarding breast cancer screening. The American College of Physicians (ACP) says that most women can start getting mammograms at age 50 and space them every two years.

To be clear, these guidelines are intended for women who have no symptoms of breast cancer and do not have a higher risk of breast cancer, like a family history. Those women generally need to begin screening earlier and more frequently.

But for women at average risk, the ACP says based on scientific evidence, women would benefit from screening starting at age 50 and continuing every other year.

For average-risk women in their 40’s, they say the harms of screening may outweigh the benefits. Harms can include overdiagnosis, overtreatment, radiation exposure as well as undue worry and stress.

There has always been some difference of opinion between medical groups on breast cancer screening.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force also recommends screening every other year starting at age 50 while the American Cancer Society recommends annual screening beginning at age 45.

