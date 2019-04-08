BOSTON (CBS) — A one-of-a-kind public high school in Boston is getting a big boost from the family of the late Celtics star Reggie Lewis.

The Boston Arts Academy is the only Boston high school for visual and performing arts. The half-a-million dollar donation from the Lewis family will support health and fitness programs at the school.

At the Boston Arts Academy, you see some students practicing guitar while others create visual arts. Meanwhile, others are learning fashion design.

“Boston Arts Academy is Boston’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts. We have 469 students and we’re just over twenty years old,” said Boston Arts Academy Principal Anne Clark.

And the family of Celtics great Reggie Lewis just gave the school a $500,000 shot in the arm. His widow Donna Harris-Lewis, and son Reggie Jr. made the presentation.

“Reggie and I have always been a part of the fabric of the Boston community. It’s a natural fit for us. Academics and athletics are two ways that helped each of us achieve a part of the American dream but also, the arts is important with everyone,” Donna Harris-Lewis said.

The money will support a health and fitness curriculum.

“One of our core values at the Boston Arts Academy is passion with balance and we teach the students they should be passionate in what they do, but they should also strive to have healthy, balanced lives, and this donation will help us do that,” Clark said.

The program will be named after Reggie Lewis.

“I think he would be extremely happy. It was a part of who he was to always give back and help out the young children who that are here in Boston, so he would be ecstatic,” Harris-Lewis said.

The Boston Arts Academy is also building a new school in the Fenway area that is scheduled to open in 2021.