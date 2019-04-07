  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – With Easter around the corner, it was only fitting that a rabbit up for adoption was featured on this week’s Pet Parade.

Mrs. Hops, a 4-month old California rabbit, is up for adoption through Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts.

Mrs. Hops is looking for a new home. (WBZ-TV)

She is almost fully grown to the weigh she is likely to reach, as California rabbits usually top out between 7-10 pounds.

They are great pets that can be litterbox trained. The rabbits can also have a harness put on them so owners can take them for a walk.

Ricky is up for adoption. (WBZ-TV)

Ricky is a 1-year-old guinea pig. He is full sized, and was put up for adoption because his previous family developed an allergy.

Guinea pigs can also be litterbox trained.

For more information on Mrs. Hops, Ricky, and other pets, visit the Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts website.

