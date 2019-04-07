FALL RIVER (CBS) – A 94-year-old man died after being run over in a driveway while exiting an SUV Saturday afternoon.

According to Fall River Police, a family was returning home, when the accident happened. Police said the 65-year-old woman who was driving a Chevy Equinox had pulled into a home on Newhall Street.

Robert Forcier was attempting to quickly get out of the SUV despite needing assistance and the use of a cane. Police said the driver rushed to get out of the car to help Forcier, and did not place the vehicle in park.

Both the driver and Forcier were knocked to the ground by their opened doors. As the SUV rolled down the driveway, Forcier was run over and the driver’s hand was also run over.

Both were rushed to St. Ann Hospital, where Forcier was pronounced dead. The driver suffered injuries to her hand and arm that are considered severe.