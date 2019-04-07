BURLINGTON (CBS) — The Caring Bunny was available for families to enjoy at the Burlington Mall Sunday. The experience is catered towards children with autism and other disabilities.

In an effect to provide a calmer environment, there was no music throughout the mall, the lights were dimmed, and the line was eliminated through the use of a numbering system.

“This is typically an opportunity some families never get just because the waiting in line just doesn’t work for children sometimes and this is an environment where they can have their photo taken with the bunny,” said Burlington Mall Marketing Director Sheila Hennessy.

Simon Malls have been holding the Caring Bunny event for almost nine years. During Dec. there are also Caring Santa events.