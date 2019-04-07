BOSTON (CBS) — The Stanley Cup Playoffs are officially upon us.

The NHL on Sunday announced the dates and start times of all playoff games, with the Bruins opening up their first-round series against the Maple Leafs on Thursday at TD Garden.

The Bruins went 3-1-0 against the Maple Leafs during the regular season, outscoring Toronto 16-10.

This marks the second consecutive year that Boston will face Toronto in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Bruins winning last year’s meeting in seven games.

The full first-round schedule for the Bruins and Maple Leafs is below.

Game 1, Maple Leafs at Bruins: Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.

Game 2, Maple Leafs at Bruins: Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m.

Game 3, Bruins at Maple Leafs: Monday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Game 4, Bruins at Maple Leafs: Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary), Maple Leafs at Bruins: Friday, April 19, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary), Bruins at Maple Leafs: Sunday, April 21, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary), Maple Leafs at Bruins: Tuesday, April 23, TBD