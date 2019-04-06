  • WBZ TV

AMHERST, N.H. (CBS) — A 21-year-old New Hampshire woman was killed when an alleged drunk driver hit her car head-on late Friday night. Police responded to Route 101 in Amherst, N.H. around 11:30 p.m.

Sierra Croteau of Manchester was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck, 27-year-old Tyler Berry, of Amherst, was rushed to Catholic Medical Center with serious injuries. At the hospital, he was arrested and charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Based upon the initial investigation, the GMC pick-up was traveling westbound when it crossed the yellow center line and struck the Hyundai, head-on, as it was traveling eastbound,” said a statement from N.H. State Police.

“At this time it appears that impairment was a factor in this crash, however all aspects remain under investigation.”

Part of Route 101 was closed for five hours as the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit investigated.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call Trooper Bryan Plamondon at 603-223-8677 or email him at Bryan.Plamondon@dos.nh.gov.

