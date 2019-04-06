  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Haverhill News, Motorcycle Accident, Route 495

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A motorcyclist is hospitalized after being hit by a ladder on Route 495 in Haverhill on Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police said the motorcyclist, a 62-year-old Dracut man, was hit by the ladder, which flew off a pickup truck, then crashed. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and then flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Both the motorcyclist and driver of the pickup were traveling on Route 495 South at the time.

The driver of the pickup, a 38-year-old Haverhill man, was cited for operating with an unsecured load.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s