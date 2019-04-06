MARLBORO, N.H. (CBS) – A Marlboro, New Hampshire, man died trying to save his dog, police discovered Friday.

Authorities said the man, who has not been identified, was walking his dog when the dog wandered onto thin ice on Meetinghouse Pond and fell through.

Police said the man grabbed a large tree branch and tried to save the dog, falling through the ice during the rescue attempt.

Friday morning, police were asked to check on the man, who had not been heard from since Thursday evening. Police began a search of areas the man was known to frequent. Neighbors also joined the search on foot.

Eventually, neighbors found a hole in the pond’s ice and human and dog tracks leading up to the hole, about 49 feet from shore.

The bodies of the dog and the owner were recovered. Both were drowned in approximately 12 feet of water.