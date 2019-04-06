  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PM10 Years of March Madness Confidential
    1:00 PMFour Sides of the Story: One Stunning Moment
    1:30 PMFour Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola!
    2:00 PMFour Sides of the Story: UMBC vs UVA: Bracket Busted
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Hampshire College


AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The president of Hampshire College has quit her post amid mounting turmoil over the future of the small private school.

College officials announced Friday that Miriam Nelson submitted a letter of resignation Wednesday and left effective Friday afternoon. A statement from Nelson says she’s confident a new leader will “find a path to daylight that has eluded me.”

The college announced this year it was seeking a merger and would not admit a full class for next year amid financial strain. Enrollment has dropped 20 percent in the past five years, resulting in deep budget deficits.

But some alumni criticized Nelson, saying she should have pursued less drastic options. The school’s interim president is Ken Rosenthal, who helped found the school in the 1960s and later served as a trustee.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s