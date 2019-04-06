  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM10 Years of March Madness Confidential
    1:00 PMFour Sides of the Story: One Stunning Moment
    1:30 PMFour Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola!
    2:00 PMFour Sides of the Story: UMBC vs UVA: Bracket Busted
    2:30 PMFour Sides of the StoryMarch Madness Begins
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Fall River News, Fatal Fire

FALL RIVER (CBS) — One person is dead and a firefighter was injured after a fire broke out at a Fall River home early Saturday. The victim was an elderly man who lived in a second-floor apartment alone.

Firefighters were called to a house on Palmer Street in Fall River for a fire Saturday morning (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters responded to 11 Palmer Street around 4:30 a.m. after the resident on the first floor called 911.

“Crews on arrival had smoke, smoke coming from the building. They made an interior attack on the second floor, put the fire out. During a search, they did find an elderly male, deceased,” said Fall River fire investigator Neil Furtado.

Furtado continued, “After the fire was out, we did have one of our firefighters come in the building, he was doing an assessment, and fell through the floor.” He is expected to be OK.

A cat was also rescued from the second-floor apartment after the fire went out.

It is currently unclear what caused the fire but the fire department is not considering it suspicious.

No other information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s