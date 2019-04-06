FALL RIVER (CBS) — One person is dead and a firefighter was injured after a fire broke out at a Fall River home early Saturday. The victim was an elderly man who lived in a second-floor apartment alone.

Firefighters responded to 11 Palmer Street around 4:30 a.m. after the resident on the first floor called 911.

“Crews on arrival had smoke, smoke coming from the building. They made an interior attack on the second floor, put the fire out. During a search, they did find an elderly male, deceased,” said Fall River fire investigator Neil Furtado.

This distraught caregiver grabs cat that belonged to an elderly man that died in a house fire early this morning in Fall River. Her and neighbor who called fire in share an emotional embrace, as they remember an ‘independent man’ they affectionally called “Pops.” @wbz pic.twitter.com/A8xcQGodWd — Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) April 6, 2019

Furtado continued, “After the fire was out, we did have one of our firefighters come in the building, he was doing an assessment, and fell through the floor.” He is expected to be OK.

A cat was also rescued from the second-floor apartment after the fire went out.

It is currently unclear what caused the fire but the fire department is not considering it suspicious.

No other information is available at this time.