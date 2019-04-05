BOSTON (CBS) — Zach Senyshyn did not disappoint in his NHL debut Thursday night, and the 22-year-old has quite the story to tell to his grandkids some day.

That story that may change a bit when it comes time to regale the tale to his next generations, but it’s a story he’ll be sharing nonetheless.

Senyshyn put the cherry on top of Boston’s 3-0 win over the Wild in Minnesota on Thursday night, potting his first-career goal with just over two minutes left in regulation. The fact that there was no goalie between the pipes means very little to the 2015 first-round pick.

“It’s a dream come true any way you put it [in],” Senyshyn said of his empty-netter. “You put the puck in the net in the National Hockey League, you’re not gonna forget it. It feels incredible. I know it’s not the way you envision it, but I take it any way I can get it.”

When it comes time to sharing the story of his first NHL goal, Senyshyn joked that it may evolve over the years.

“Oh, top shelf,” he joked with reporters. “Dangled a couple of guys.”

Senyshyn was an emergency recall from Providence on Wednesday, giving Bruce Cassidy another body to throw out there as he rests some of Boston’s regulars ahead of the postseason. He skated alongside Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson, and did not look out of place in his first professional action. He showed a penchant to get in on the forecheck and attacked the puck throughout his 12:41 of ice time. And though his empty-netter didn’t take too much skill, Senyshyn showed off his blazing speed on the tally.

Cassidy said Senyshyn’s speed was “as advertised” on Thursday, but the B’s head coach was much more impressed with the youngsters overall game.

“When he won pucks he was willing to go to the net, make good plays with it, got his shot off in a hurry,” Cassidy said after the win. “I know he got an empty-net goal, but he had three or four good chances before that. As your first, you’d always like to tell the whole world you went through the whole team and went bar down, but this still works for him.

“First game, first NHL goal. We’re happy for him, good kid,” added Cassidy. “I’m happy for him, played hard, played well. He’ll go back in Saturday and hopefully build on it.”