



BOSTON (CBS) – A distracted driver crashed into the back of a State Police cruiser overnight, injuring a trooper, police said.

The trooper was inside his cruiser working a detail on the Mass Pike eastbound just before the Prudential Tunnel when his SUV was hit from behind by a vehicle around 4:40 a.m. Friday.

The trooper, who was not identified, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, treated for a minor injury and released.

State Police said the driver was distracted because he was looking at his GPS at the time of the crash. He will be cited. His name was not made public.

The trooper was using his cruiser to protect a road crew that was breaking down its construction setup on the Pike for the night.