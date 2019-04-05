



HYANNIS (CBS) – People turned out by the hundreds Friday to honor a fallen police hero and others who have made a difference in their communities. The greatest honor went to Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon, who was killed in the line of duty last April.

His family accepted the Red Cross Community Impact Hero Award for his service and sacrifice.

“You gave your life so others could live,” Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson said.

Gannon a 32-year-old K9 officer, was murdered while serving a warrant.

“Sean had the ability to anything he wanted to do, but chose to be a police officer,” Frederickson said.

Each year at the Heroes Breakfast, the Red Cross honors those who gave of themselves selflessly, none more so than Sean Gannon. Gannon’s widow and his parents accepted the award for him.

“I present this to his mother Denise, his father Patrick, and his wife Dara,” Frederickson said.

“Sean would never say anything about himself or his work. He just thought this is my job and this is what I’m supposed to do,” Denise Gannon said.

“The longer time goes on the more we learn about what s wonderful person Sean was,” Frederickson said.

Sgt. Gannon’s K9 partner, Nero, was also wounded. K9 Nero recovered and is living with Gannon’s widow.