BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – Police have found a missing New Hampshire couple in their late 70s who both have dementia.

Bedford police say Norman Lepine, 79, and Shirley Lepine, 77, were involved in a minor car crash in upstate New York Friday. No one was hurt.

The couple’s daughter said they planned to drive a Tamworth, New Hampshire restaurant on Wednesday but they did not end up there. They don’t have a cell phone.