



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Globe “Love Letters” columnist Meredith Goldstein joined the WBZ News at 8 Thursday night to talk about dating in the digital age, the most interesting questions she has received and the best ways to meet people.

Goldstein says there’s an app out there for just about everyone, but many single people will migrate to established ones like Tinder where there’s a larger pool.

“I think it’s very individual but you have to do what you like to do,” she told WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben and Liam Martin. “I think you probably do have to get out of the house and maybe get off your phone sometimes, but it’s finding hobbies and activities and apps even that naturally appeal to you.”

On the flip side, Goldstein said that after breaking up with someone, don’t be afraid to block them on social media if their digital presence in your life upsets you.

“It’s not rude to block, it’s a part of life,” she said. “If you wouldn’t walk up to that person at a party, you probably shouldn’t be following their feed.”

The “Love Letters” podcast is in its second season, following a single woman in her 40s who is “exhausted” by dating.

